Marseille signing Greenwood: My favourite position?

Mason Greenwood says he's happy to play where needed for Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi.
The former Manchester United forward spoke at his presentation yesterday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asked about a favoured position, Greenwood said: "I am happy and ready to play in any position, wherever the coach will make me play.
"It's up to the coach and the staff to choose where I will play.
"I played a lot on the right at Getafe, it's my favourite position but it's up to the coach to choose."