Marseille signing Greenwood: My favourite position?
Mason Greenwood says he's happy to play where needed for Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi.

The former Manchester United forward spoke at his presentation yesterday.

Asked about a favoured position, Greenwood said: "I am happy and ready to play in any position, wherever the coach will make me play.

"It's up to the coach and the staff to choose where I will play.

"I played a lot on the right at Getafe, it's my favourite position but it's up to the coach to choose."

