Man Utd in talks with Juventus for striker Vlahovic this January in major swap deal

Man Utd in talks with a swap deal for Juventus striker Vlahovic this January

Manchester United could be about to do a striker swap in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a proven goalscorer for manager Ruben Amorim.

Per talkSPORT, Juventus are ready to offer Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Joshua Zirkzee.

The Turin club prefer Zirkzee to lead their line, due to his outstanding link-up play.

However, United are eager to bring in a proven scorer, as they lack a serious goal threat in their team.

The source adds that the deal is one that all parties find amenable, even Vlahovic.