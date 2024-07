Man Utd in talks for RB Salzburg teen Adejenughure

Manchester United are eyeing RB Salzburg teenager Oghenetejiri Adejenughure.

The Daily Express says United are in contact with the striker's management team.

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also among clubs keen.

Adejenughure has starred with Austria U17s, scoring four goals in four games at the Euros.

He also struck 16 times in 20 games at Under-18 level last season.