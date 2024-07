Bayern Munich set price for Man Utd target De Ligt

Bayern Munich have set their price for Matthijs de Ligt.

Sky Deutschland says the Holland defender has been transfer-listed by Bayern this summer at a starting price of €50m.

Watching developments has been Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag named De Ligt as his captain at Ajax and has remained in contact with the centre-half since he left Amsterdam.

United are in the market for a new centre-half and Ten Hag has recommended the Dutchman's signing.