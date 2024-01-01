Tribal Football
Man Utd hit by injury blows ahead of Brentford clash
Manchester United could be without several of their first team stars this weekend.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, they may be without Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and others.

Defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still out and have no return dates.

Alejandro Garnacho has a slight knee injury, while Rasmus Hojlund also had an issue and had to miss some training with Denmark during the break.

United have the biggest concern at left-back, where Jonny Evans may have to deputize this weekend.

