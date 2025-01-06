Man Utd hero Neville likens Lisandro Anfield strike to Giggs' FA Cup classic

Manchester United Treble winner Gary Neville was full of praise for Lisandro Martinez after his superb goal in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Neville likened the defender's goal to Ryan Giggs' FA Cup classic against Arsenal in 1999.

"That's where Manchester United have struggled with a bit of composure and class. It comes from Bruno Fernandes," Neville said.

"Does he cross it? No. He just smashes it off the roof of the net. No chance, Alisson.

"It's almost Ryan Giggs-like in the '99 semi-finals cup replay against Arsenal."

At the final whistle, captain Bruno Fernandes said: "Finally I did a proper performance overall. We need much more from ourselves to get more from this season.

"It's been here but it's not come until today's game. Now we have an FA Cup game against Arsenal that's going to be really tough again. We want to be in that final again. I will probably be more worried about Southampton after this performance."