Liverpool captain Van Dijk admits after Man Utd draw: Could've been worse

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged his disappointment at drawing with Manchester United.

The Reds were not able to capitalize on Arsenal and Chelsea drawing at the weekend, as they also dropped points.

As they remain in pole position for the title, Van Dijk was calmly reflective after a pulsating 2-2 draw with the Red Devils.

Van Dijk told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It could have been a lot worse if we are absolutely honest with ourselves.

“They had a big chance in the end that could have been a lot worse than where we are now. I’m definitely disappointed with dropping points at home but it is what is and we have to move on and we will.

“We found the 2-1 and then it is about trying to manage the game and keep the ball for longer than three and four passes.

“We lost the ball too easily at times and then we were more open than we should have been. We’re not perfect, we’re still learning and we have to learn from this as well.”