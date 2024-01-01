Man Utd hero Kanchelskis: Ten Hag has the army guarding his training sessions!

Manchester United hero Andrei Kanchelskis admits a visit to training at Carrington is unlikely.

Kanchelskis says manager Erik ten Hag keeps security tight at United's HQ.

He said, "It’s difficult there, he doesn’t let anyone in at all. Closed training. The army is almost there keeping people out.

"In general, it's some kind of nonsense! No, no. Look, there's nothing wrong. Let's be calm guys," he laughed, "don’t worry."

Kanchelskis is in talks about a new coaching post. His last job was with FC Muras United, which he left in June.