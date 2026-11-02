Man Utd handed huge boost as Dorgu returns for Roma clash, Rashford and Shaw still missing

Manchester United have been handed a boost on Monday as Patrick Dorgu returned to training ahead of the Roma test.

United's last victory in any competition came against European debutants Sabah almost two months ago as things go from bad to worse for Michael Carrick's side.

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A loss to Chelsea at the weekend now sees the Red Devils just one place off the relegation zone, with pressure growing on Carrick, who may be replaced in the international break.

Defeats against Atletico Madrid and Como leaves United in 20th place in the Champions League Phase as the side seek their second win against Italian giants Roma.

United are without Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte for the clash, and as the team trained on Monday morning, all eyes were on Dorgu, who looks to be ready to return to action.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw were absent, however, making their chances of featuring against Roma next to zero as they rest on the sidelines.

Dorgu suffered the hamstring injury playing for Denmark against Wales way back in September and his return to the backline will be welcomed by supporters.

United have won five of their eight previous competitive meetings with Roma and have won all four previous competitive home meetings against the Italian side.

Alongside Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez is available as his red card applies to this weekend's game against Aston Villa, whilst Leny Yoro's European ban has now been served in the Como defeat, as United's defence is handed a boost.