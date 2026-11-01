Former Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag believes relegation is 'certainly possible' for the Premier League giants.

The now 56-year-old was certainly a polarising figure at Old Trafford, but he still managed to win an FA Cup and an EFL Cup during his two-and-a-half years in charge.

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A lot has happened at Manchester United since he was sacked. Just months after guiding them back to the Champions League, Michael Carrick’s side are hovering just above the bottom three.

United haven’t been relegated from the English top flight since 1974, and despite their still being plenty of the season to be played, the club are very much in danger.

Speaking to ESPN, Ten Hag believes that the dreaded drop is ‘certainly possible’ for the 13-time Premier League champions.

"In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong,” he said.

"They're all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle -- yes, then it can become very, very difficult."

Ten Hag then reflected on his time at the club.

"I think we performed pretty well with United," the Dutchman added.

"I think we had performed more than pretty well. We couldn't have done it better.

"Before we arrived, six years without winning a trophy. Look where they are now. We were at Wembley six times, we played two FA Cup finals.

"We won 2 trophies, we finished third. And yes, we simply performed pretty well. And at times we also played pretty good football.

"We also had a difficult spell... But the Premier League is so strong and when you hit a difficult spell, yes, then you really have a problem."