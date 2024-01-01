Man Utd great Scholes piles pressure on Ugarte after Casemiro's nightmare performance

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has spoken about the importance of new signing Manuel Ugarte and how he needs to step up to replace an ageing Casemiro.

Casemiro was at fault for 2 of the 3 goals that United conceded against Liverpool yesterday as the veteran midfielder put in a performance to forget against the club’s biggest rivals.

Ugarte appeared before the game and applauded fans after joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for £51m.

The new addition to the squad will be tasked to fit alongside young star Kobbie Mainoo in what will be a redesigned midfield for the club, an area which has caused issues for many years now.

Scholes spoke about Ugarte and how he has a lot of work to do if he wants to fill that gaping hole in the middle which has led to the club gaining just 3 points from a possible 9 this season.

"He’s going to have to be some player," he said. "I think he will play the position well, he’s still 23, he’s had a few clubs which slightly concerns you.

"But he does play the position well. I don’t think he’ll vacate that area as much as we’ve seen, a bit more discipline, he’ll plug the gaps, I hope, that’s going to be his role.

"I don’t think he’s going to be the greatest of playmakers – I don’t think you’re looking at a Toni Kroos.

"(Ten Hag) needs discipline in there, he’s obviously seen that already. Casemiro, okay, not great legs. I don’t think Mainoo as an athlete is that great. He relies more on his manipulation of the ball and his quality on the ball.

"Ugarte has got to be everything. He’s going to have to be some player to make this team better, it’s a bit job on his hands and I just can’t see it."