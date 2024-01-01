Tribal Football
Man Utd goalscorer De Ligt: Onana changed game for win at Southampton
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt admitted some relief after victory at Southampton.

De Ligt scored a first goal for the goal in the 3-0 win.

He later said: "The win was obviously really important. I think if you get three points from three games it's not enough so there was some pressure but I think today we played very well. A big credit to Andre Onana who saved a really important penalty, he changed the game for us.

We've been working on some set pieces, this one was not exactly out of the book but this was from a good spot."

On having a point to prove after a tough international break with Holland, De Ligt said: "Not exactly a point to prove, sometimes it doesn't go as well as you want but you have to look at the positive side. I was happy I played one and a half, it's a long time since I played games. This is my third game in a week. For me it's important to get rhythm and I can show a little more what I can do.

"I am enjoying it a lot. We have a great group, amazing guys. A lot of young guys who have to grow and want to grow. Hopefully we can get more results like this and grow as a team."

