Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt just needs consistent games

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has full confidence in getting Matthijs de Ligt to his best.

Ten Hag insists the Holland defender just needs a run of games to find his best form.

He said, “I know Matthijs, he’s a great personality, he has character. He will overcome this and he will bounce back in that situation, in the Dutch squad. Definitely, it’s not in his club situation, so I’m not afraid for this situation. I know his qualities, I know his personality and I know he will fight back.

"He had a very difficult pre-season because he didn’t play games. The only game he really played from the start, the only start he had, was the last game against Liverpool.

"Without this, he had to go in starts for the Dutch squad, so, of course, he’s not in a rhythm yet, he’s not up to full speed but, once he’s up to full speed, you will see a different quality, when he’s in his rhythm.”