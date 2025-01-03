Man Utd goalkeeper wants to stay at the club despite interest from Turkey

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is not going anywhere this winter.

The Turkish international did not have the most impressive of appearances in the Carabao Cup recently.

Bayindir was at fault for two goals as United lost to Tottenham away from home last month.

However, his agent Sefa Seyrek refuted speculation that he may leave.

"Altay had offers from many European clubs and the Premier League at the beginning of the season," he told Sports Digitale.

"There are clubs interested in Altay now, but Altay wants to stay and play at Manchester United. The club definitely doesn’t want to let Altay go."