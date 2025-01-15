Man Utd goalkeeper Bayindir praised by Onana after the best week of his career

Tribal Football
Manchester United shot-stopper Altay Bayindir is enjoying the best week of his career at the club. 

The Turkish international put in a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. 

Bayindir, saved a penalty in normal time and in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. 

"We all congratulated him because he did a fantastic job. We are all proud of him," no.1 goalkeeper Andre Onana told club media. 

"He's here for a year and a half, or even more, and he's working hard every day. Now he gets his reward. He deserves it.  

“He invited us, by the way, to the restaurant (after the game) because he had such a nice performance. Hopefully, he's going to invite us more, much more, because that means he will continue playing like this!" 

