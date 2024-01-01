Man Utd fullback Mazraoui forced out of Morocco squad

Manchester United fullback Noussair Mazraoui has pulled out of Morocco's squad this week.

The defender picked up a knock in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, where he was withdrawn at halftime.

Mazraoui had been selected for Morocco's African Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Central African Republic.

But a statement from the Moroccan Football Federation read: “Coach Mr. Walid Regragui has called up Youssef Belammari to replace Noussair Mazraoui for two matches against Central African Republic.”

Mazraoui has started all but one game for United since joining from Bayern Munich last month.