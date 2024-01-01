Man Utd financial report show huge losses

Man Utd published their latest financial report which show huge losses

Manchester United have published their latest financial report for the 2023-2024 period.

The Premier League club reported a net loss of £113.2M in the year to June 30th.

United suffered losses in 2022-2023 and 2021-2022 as well, which has prompted Premier League PSR concerns.

The latest report takes total losses over the past five years to over £370M

However, the Red Devils are not expected to breach the Premier League's regulations.

"The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and Uefa's financial fair play regulations," said United chief executive Omar Berrada.