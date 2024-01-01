Man Utd fans given deadline over Old Trafford decision

Tribal Football
Manchester United supporters will discover Old Trafford’s fate by the end of the year.

The Red Devils are in the process of investigating how best to refurbish or replace the aging stadium.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a new ground that he would nickname the “Wembley of the North.”

United want a stadium that can 100,000 people may end up costing them an eye-watering £2BN

Now The Athletic claims the club have set a deadline for a final decision to be made.

There will be discussions with various planners and government officials in the coming months.

