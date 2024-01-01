Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call

Manchester United are set to withdraw Kobbie Mainoo from the frontline.

United management intend to rest the midfielder in the coming weeks so to avoid burnout for the youngster.

Mainoo has been a regular for United and England since the start of the season.

And wary of the player's workload, United chiefs are discussing withdrawing Mainoo for a spell this month.

Mainoo, after last season's breakthrough, has already made 47 appearances for United and has 10 caps for England.