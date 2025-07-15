Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently

Man Utd fan admits slapping Man City midfielder Grealish

Paul Vegas
Man Utd fan admits slapping Man City midfielder Grealish
Man Utd fan admits slapping Man City midfielder GrealishSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia
A Manchester United fan has admitted slapping Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish last season.

Alfie Holt, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault on Grealish, the Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC reports Holt stated  Grealish had called him ugly and a swear word after the Manchester Derby on 6 April.

He told the court, "I did not expect (Grealish) to say what he said to me and I have reacted. I regret it. That's it."

Holt was given a three-year Football Banning Order and ordered to pay a £120 fine. He is a United season ticket holder.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd in talks for two England youth internationals
PSG increasingly nervous as Prem trio circle for Donnarumma
Every Premier League signing so far including Wirtz, Reijnders, Pedro and Cunha