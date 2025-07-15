Man Utd fan admits slapping Man City midfielder Grealish
A Manchester United fan has admitted slapping Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish last season.
Alfie Holt, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault on Grealish, the Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.
BBC reports Holt stated Grealish had called him ugly and a swear word after the Manchester Derby on 6 April.
He told the court, "I did not expect (Grealish) to say what he said to me and I have reacted. I regret it. That's it."
Holt was given a three-year Football Banning Order and ordered to pay a £120 fine. He is a United season ticket holder.