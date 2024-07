Man Utd and PSG closer to Ugarte deal

Manchester United are closing to reaching terms with PSG for Manuel Ugarte.

Foot Mercato says United and Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on an agreement.

The deal is not yet completed, but things are expected to move forward between the parties.

At the same time, Ugarte is aware he is no longer part of PSG's plans and is open to a new challenge.

There is also interest from other clubs - but United are favourites at the moment.