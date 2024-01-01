Man Utd face huge outlay to refurbish Old Trafford

Manchester United would have to fork out a mega sum to rebuild Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are keen to either refurbish their existing stadium or build a new one.

Per The Mail, United have been told that an Old Trafford rebuild could cost close to £2.5 billion.

The club are hoping they can build a statement that seats between 90,000 to 100,000.

They would want to have the new Old Trafford open by 2030, considering the time these projects take.

The figures are much more than what Spurs paid for their new stadium, which cost £1 billion.