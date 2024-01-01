Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted with McTominay preseason form

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on one midfielder in particular.

The Red Devils got their first win of the preseason United States tour against Real Betis on Wednesday.

The success came as a result of impressive goals from Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro.

But Ten Hag singled out Scott McTominay post-game, stating: “I’m so pleased with the performance from Scott McTominay and so pleased to have him in my squad, for the type of person he is.

“He has such an impact on this team with his performance and team spirit. Of course, now we play him in a more advanced position, which suits him much better.

“He is so important in making goals for our team and I'm very pleased to work with him and have him in our squad.”