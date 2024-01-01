Ex-Man Utd boss Moyes: Bale, Baines and Cesc...

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has admitted that his first transfer window was a disaster.

The Red Devils had chased the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Cesc Fabregas.

However, they ended up signing only Marouane Fellaini on deadline day, weeks after a release clause of a cheaper value expired in his contract.

Moyes stated to a podcast recently: “Both me and Alex Ferguson said 'Cesc Fabregas' and we spoke about him and he said, 'Yeah we'll bring Cesc Fabregas in'.

“Cesc had been out the team at Barcelona at the end of the season - we spoke to Cesc and Cesc had agreed if he hadn't been selected in the first game for Barcelona he'd have joined Man United.

“And the other part then was that I wanted Gareth Bale. We had made a bigger offer to Tottenham, made bigger offers to him, his agent, we all done it.

“We had a helicopter waiting to try and get Gareth.

“We had also wanted to sign Leighton Baines but going back to Everton was so difficult because of Bill (Kenwright) and Bill was still angry that I hadn't dealt with things correctly and both in the end fell through. Gareth had his heart set on Real Madrid and I couldn't change it.”