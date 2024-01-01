Fish encourages young Man Utd teammates over loan option

Manchester United starlet Will Fish has handed advice to some of his teammates.

The centre-back has spoken about his recent loan spells at Hibernian in Scotland.

While Fish knows that every player has their own path, he is pleased with how much he has improved as a result of regular first team game time.

"Massively," Fish replied, when asked by MUTV about those moves to Edinburgh.

"And you know, I say to the young lads all the time, who haven't been on loan yet, that's what you have to do.

"I think if, unless you're breaking through here, the comparison from Academy to men's football is so far apart. And I feel like I'm in a much better place now than I was two, two-and-a half years ago. So I think it's vital that you get that experience at a young age.

"It's like just little things in the game that I've picked up. Maybe, you know, over the past two years on loan, just sort of being more streetwise and how to play against better players and more physical players.

“So, like I say, I think it's so beneficial that young lads go on loan and get the experience like I did really."