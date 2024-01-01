Tribal Football
Man Utd face deadline to have De Ligt, Mazraoui ready for Fulham
Manchester United should have new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in place for Friday night.

The Red Devils take on Fulham in the first game of the Premier League season in a few days’ time.

Both Bayern Munich players have not yet officially signed on the dotted line, but are very close.

Per [a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13736947/Matthijs-Ligt-Noussair-Mazraoui-enjoy-meal-upmarket-Manchester-restaurant-ahead-56m-Man-United-Erik-ten-Hag-expects-new-signings-fit-Premier-League-opener-vs-Fulham.html" target="_blank"][i]The Mail, medical tests are done for both players and only formalities are now left.

If they sign by Tuesday, they should be registered for Friday's game against the Cottagers.

Both players could even start, given United’s injury issues in the center and left side of defense.

