Arsenal confident of Obi-Martin commitment

Arsenal are holding out hope that teenage sensation Chido Obi-Martin will stay at the club.

The academy product scored 32 goals in 20 games for the club’s Under-18 team.Per The Mirror, the Gunners are holding talks with the 16-year-old and his representatives.

There is interest in Obi-Martin from various teams around England, given his obvious talent.

Bayern Munich were keen to sign him as well, while Borussia Dortmund have been mentioned.

He came to the attention of all scouts when he scored 10 goals against Liverpool’s Under-16s in November.

