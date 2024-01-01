Man Utd explore re-signing Gomes from Lille

Manchester United have been handed a major boost as they chase a former player.

The Red Devils are showing some interest in bringing Angel Gomes back to the club.

The diminutive England international left for Lille a few years ago, but has impressed in France.

The now 24-year-old is likely to be out of contract at the end of this season, as he does not want to sign a new deal.

Gomes is ready to move on, per L’Equipe, as he wants his choice of club in the summer.

United may be ready to put in a contract offer, as he will be able to talk to clubs starting January 1st.