Ex-Man Utd captain Keane impressed by Gomes "quality"

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has caught the eye of former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Gomes set up Jack Grealish for England's opening goal in their Nations League win in Finland.

The former United midfielder took out three Finnish players with his pass to play in Grealish, who finished well.

During England's 3-1 win, Keane said of Gomes: "Yeah, real bit of quality. A brilliant goal. If we saw France or Spain's scoring a goal like this, we'd be praising him. But, yeah, nice and patient.

"Here England, Gomes obviously just do what you do, pass it forward, and he just seems to wander in there. Jack draws a few players over, which obviously helps him eventually, when he gets in there.

"But this pass again, Trent (Alexander-Arnold), nice and simple. Sharp these couple of touch on Gomes and this last piece, honestly, I think pure quality, lovely and obviously Jack then finishes it off. But really lovely bit of quality."