Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Manchester United could be set to welcome an old face back to the club in the winter.

The Red Devils are experiencing an injury crisis at left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out.

Per O Jogo, United are considering whether to go in for Alvaro Carreras Fernandez, who only recently left for Benfica.

The club do have a buy back clause in the deal that took him to the Portuguese giants.

With other clubs also being linked to Fernandez, United may think bringing him back is the only reasonable course of action.

The defender would likely welcome the change, as long as he gets regular game time at United.

