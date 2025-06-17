Man Utd executive Berrade on Cunha: He's got a bit of a swagger, dare I say Cantona-esque

Omar Berrada, Manchester United's chief executive, has spoken on summer signing Matheus Cunha and the impact he will have on the side next season.

United unveiled Cunha as their first signing of the summer last Thursday, signing him on a five-year deal as the club tries to solve their lack of goals which was one of the biggest problems for the side last season. The 26-year-old is a proven Premier League performer and Berrada believes he will have a similar impact as cult hero Eric Cantona who led United to their first Premier League title in 1993, the first in 26 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's a player that I think fans are going to love," said Berrada. "We can talk about his technical abilities and he can play in three different positions. He's a playmaking attacking midfielder; he can score goals, he can make assists.

"I think he's going to lift people off their seats. He's got a bit of a swagger about him that people are going to really like. Dare I say, Cantona-esque. He was an important one to get done. We're going to do our best to do more signings quickly.

"Sometimes, when you're not quick, it's because you're negotiating and you're trying to make sure you get the right value for money. So being efficient or quick isn't necessarily the best thing for the club."

Berrada also spoke on those ambitious targets he has set for the side which includes project 150 where he club hoping to have won titles in the men’s and women’s game by the time it celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2028.

“We’ve just finished 15th and it seems like an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?

“I firmly believe that we can do it. We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League, and if we can achieve it before then, we’ll all be happy - and so nobody’s saying that we don’t want to win it until then.”

Cunha’s impact will be watched closely as United face the likes of West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton in their preseason tour of the USA where fans will be hoping he can replicate performances from Cantona.