Man Utd emailed staff to announce O'Boyle departure

Manchester United chiefs announced the departure of Andy O'Boyle to staff this week.

O'Boyle will leave the club as deputy football director at the end of next week.

He leaves after two years in the position.

In the email, published by the Manchester Evening News, technical director Dan Ashworth and director Ian Brailsford said: "In particular, we would like to thank Andy for the help and support he has provided to both of us and the Ineos team during the first few months of our involvement with the club and during our first transfer window.

"He has also played an important role in the redevelopment of Carrington, and his contribution has been key in planning the world-class training facilities we will have here next season."