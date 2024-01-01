Gomes: England call makes leaving Man Utd worth it

Tribal Football
New England squad member Angel Gomes admitted that he has been on a tough journey in his career.

The former Manchester United youth star is now at Lille in France, where he has been thriving.

Gomes is in the England squad under the guidance of interim coach Lee Carsley.

"When I left (Manchester United) it was more the idea to better myself as a player and person," said Gomes.

"Being on the journey I went through I knew eventually I'd be able to create a pathway to be in this position I'm in now.

"It was difficult leaving the club I was in since six and heading into the unknown really for me personally.

"From then it's been an uphill trajectory, but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments going through it, but being in this position now makes it all worth it."

