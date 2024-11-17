Ex-Man Utd junior coach hoping Gomes makes return: He and Kobbie would be perfect

Tribal Football
The former junior coach of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes hopes to see him back at Manchester United.

Dean Whitehouse coached Gomes at U11 and U12 level inside United's academy.

Gomes is off contract in June and has been linked with a return to United.

And Whitehouse told the Manchester Evening News: "Angel and (brother) Rico, they are just little Mancs. His mum and dad obviously come from an international background, but these two are born and bred little Mancs, and they're great characters.

"So you're devastated (when he leaves). 

"As a coach who's coached there for a long time, for me now, there would be nothing better than Kobbie (Mainoo) and Angel, the Manchester United midfield for many years to come, I’d die a happy man. He could definitely have made it there."

