Amorim: Man Utd won't change me

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has vowed to stick to his guns.

The Portuguese has instilled a new 3-4-3 formation into his team, which has resulted in growing pains.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Amorim believes that even as they prepare to take on Arsenal away from home, he cannot change his approach.

Amorim told the BBC's Mark Chapman: “I believe I am the right guy. I think (the job) will change my life but will not change me.

“I’m really happy, stressed a little bit but like all the coaches, you must be stressed and be feeling the weight of the job but I do feel like I'm in control of the situation.

“I don't control the results but I know what to do.”

“Maybe because I'm a little bit of an emotional person and I can transmit that even in interviews,” he added on his immediate connection with the fans.

“Maybe because I'm different from the last coach. And also because they believe I am the right guy.

“People always think the next guy is the right guy.

“As a coach you can be so good with tactical and technical stuff but if you don't have emotion you cannot have a connection with the players and cannot do anything with a football team.

“I’m a Latin guy and I'm just like that.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play