Amorim: Man Utd a massive club but not a massive team

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits the players have failed to match the status of the club.

United meet Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

"That is very clear," Amorim said. "We are a massive club but we are not a massive team. We know it, so there is no problem to say it."

"We're not one of the best teams in the league. We have to say and think that clearly.

"But our past, our club is maybe the best one in the league. So here we have a problem. We have to focus on the little details, then we will improve as a team."

Amorim also warned his players about their fitness.

"If we want to win the Premier League, we have to run like mad dogs," said Amorim. "Even with the best starting XI on the planet, without running they will win nothing."

