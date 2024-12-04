Amorim warns Man Utd fans: The storm will come

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has no doubts that setbacks are not far away.

The Portuguese manager has not been sugar coating the work he has to do at the Old Trafford club.

As they prepare to take on Arsenal away from home on Wednesday, Amorim spoke about the coming storm.

"We are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games, I know that," said Amorim to reporters.

"I know it is really hard to be a Manchester United coach and say these things in press conferences - and we want to win all the time, no matter what - but we know we are in a different point compared to Arsenal.

"I would like to say different things, but I have to say again, the storm will come."

