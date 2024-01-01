Man Utd director Blanc joins boards of ECA and UCC

Manchester United director Jean-Claude Blanc has gained a position on the European Club Association (ECA) and UEFA’s Club Competition (UCC) Board of Administration.

Blanc has joined the boards of both organizations, as United look to step up their influence in the game.

The UCC is a subsidiary of UEFA, with the ECA and UEFA each providing half of its board members.

The goal of the UCC is to give recommendations to UEFA about matters regarding its various competitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Claude Blanc said: “It is an honor to join these important boards and contribute to the effective governance of European club football and its competitions.”

“These appointments demonstrate our commitment to playing a positive role within both UEFA and the ECA and further strengthen the relationships Manchester United enjoys across the European game.”