Man Utd denies reclaiming season tickets from Phipps family just days after receptionist's passing

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United reportedly contacted the next of kin of late receptionist Kath Phipps just days after her passing to inquire about her season tickets.

Phipps, who died in December at 85, dedicated over 50 years to the club, starting under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 and later working at Carrington under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Her passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from past and present players, with Wayne Rooney calling her “the heart and soul of Manchester United.”

However, The Telegraph reports that club staff were shocked when Phipps’ family received a call regarding her tickets just two days after her death.

United have since stated it was a misunderstanding and denied any request to reclaim the tickets, per The Mail.

