Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments

Interest in Sheikh Jassim’s potential takeover of Manchester United has resurfaced despite Avram Glazer confirming he has no plans to sell the club.

United fans have long protested against the Glazers’ ownership since their controversial takeover in 2005.

During the drawn-out bidding process, Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe emerged as the main contenders, but the Qatari businessman withdrew after insisting on a full takeover rather than Ratcliffe’s partial investment.

Jassim had reportedly tabled a £4.79 billion bid to acquire 100 per cent of the club, while Ratcliffe settled for a 27.7 per cent stake, keeping the Glazers in control.

With United enduring a disappointing 2024/25 campaign under Ineos’ leadership, speculation has resurfaced that Jassim could revive his interest in purchasing the club.

Reports from December in The Mail suggested the Qatari banker still harbors ambitions of owning United and remains open to a potential return to negotiations.