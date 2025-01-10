Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price

Manchester United will reportedly demand £100M to sell youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international is a homegrown talent who fans would loathe to see leave.

However, the club’s financial situation means that every player is expendable at the right price.

According to The Independent, Chelsea have been told if they want to buy Mainoo, they will have to pay the full asking price.

United are not interested in exchanges or any other deals, as they would only sell Mainoo to put the full fee as pure profit on their books.

They are likely to put a similarly high price, if slightly lower, on Alejandro Garnacho.