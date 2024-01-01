Tribal Football
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Manchester United management are holding back Sekou Kone.

The summer signing from Guidars FC is yet to appear for United, with the 18 year-old training with the view to initially playing for the U21 team.

This weekend's mini derby against Manchester City won't mark Kone's debut, says the Manchester Evening News, as United seek to introduce the midfielder gradually.

United splashed out £1m on Kone this summer and even at his young age they see him as a senior player.

There is a belief Kone will be playing consistently for the U21s by the end of the calendar year.

