Everton midfielder Garner talks up Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s management of the team has been explained this week.

A former United star who played under Ten Hag has revealed what life is like at Old Trafford under the Dutchman.

Ten Hag was nearly sacked last season, but won the FA Cup against Manchester City to keep his job.

Now Everton star James Garner told Manchester Evening News: “Ten Hag is a very approachable guy but is very strict.

“He takes no one bending the rules. He will say it how it is and will punish people if they have done the wrong things.

“My talk with him was easy. I asked him plain and simple whether I was going to be in the squad or if he saw me playing a part.

“I felt the conversation did not go as well as I wanted and I made the decision to move.

“Nothing is promised in football but when they start signing three, four midfielders you kind of understand your place.

“It was a decision that I wanted to make as soon as I went back, to go find first-team football somewhere else.”