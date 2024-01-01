Ipswich boss McKenna delighted with Tuanzebe progress

Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe doesn’t want too many plaudits for his performances.

That is the view of manager Kieran McKenna, who knows Tuanzebe from their Manchester United days.

With Ipswich only managing two points from their first four Premier League games, Tuanzebe does not want any personal accolades.

“He’s doing well. It’s very early, I don’t think he wants too many plaudits or accolades yet, it’s very early,” McKenna told reporters.

“But we know, everyone’s delighted with the trajectory Axel’s on, everyone knows what a difficult couple of years he had before he arrived here, he was in a difficult position last summer.

“He arrived here after the transfer window but built himself up well and developed physically, built up his robustness and his resilience over the first half of last season and trained really well.

“He wanted to play regularly earlier than he did, but stayed patient, stayed disciplined in himself, stayed as a key part of the group and got a big run of games in the second half of the season, very often playing in a slightly different role than he had done previously, but one we felt could really suit him.

“He finished the season strongly and he’s taken that into this season. He’s now an important member of the group. I think he’s someone who the boys see as a leader now within the squad.

“And we’re really happy with where he’s at, but he’s four games in. I know he wants to have a big season, a successful season and help the team, so he knows it’s very early days and, like all the other players, he’s still got a lot more to come.”