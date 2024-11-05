Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras
Girona coach Michel on PSV challenge: Little to lose and much to gain

Man Utd delay decision on Old Trafford as cost assessment begins

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd delay decision on Old Trafford as cost assessment begins
Man Utd delay decision on Old Trafford as cost assessment beginsAction Plus
Manchester United have delayed the decision about whether to revamp or tear down Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the process of assessing their various options for stadium improvements.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Minority investors INEOS are hoping to build a new ground, with some government assistance.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a £2BN, 100,000-seater stadium on the same site.

An Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force has been assessing the issue, which includes Lord Sebastian Coe, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former United captain Gary Neville.

Per British media sources, a decision has been delayed for at least a few weeks or months.

Mentions
Espinoza AnthonyNeville GaryManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Dinamo Zagreb ace Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid
Berbatov names Sporting Lisbon striker as next Man Utd signing
Amorim explains West Ham "meeting"