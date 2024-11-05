Man Utd delay decision on Old Trafford as cost assessment begins

Manchester United have delayed the decision about whether to revamp or tear down Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the process of assessing their various options for stadium improvements.

Minority investors INEOS are hoping to build a new ground, with some government assistance.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a £2BN, 100,000-seater stadium on the same site.

An Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force has been assessing the issue, which includes Lord Sebastian Coe, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former United captain Gary Neville.

Per British media sources, a decision has been delayed for at least a few weeks or months.