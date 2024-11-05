Dinamo Zagreb ace Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been REJECTED by Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Martin Baturina.

The youngster has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

And now Sky Deutschland says Baturina has rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants offered him a four-year contract and the idea was that he would be loaned to another club in LaLiga.

But the 21-year-old declined as he would rather take his next career step to the Bundesliga.