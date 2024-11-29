Man Utd defender Yoro "should be absolutely fine" within the next few weeks

Manchester United center-half Leny Yoro should face no further ongoing issues from his ankle injury.

Yoro fractured his metatarsal in pre-season against Arsenal in the United States.

He has not played for the club since then, yet to make his first competitive appearance since the summer arrival from Lille.

Manchester Evening News spoke to injury expert Ben Dinnery about the situation.

“The actual injury itself is a bone injury. It's a metatarsal fracture. So once that bone is healed you're not going to get any real sort of long term issues with that, or rarely do you,” Dinnery stated.

“So once that is healed then he should be absolutely fine. You will manage his load accordingly, but other than that, there aren't really any major red flags on players returning from that type of problem.

“I think there’s maybe been one or two such recalls over the last 15-plus years. So it's fairly routine and once the recovery and the rehab protocols are complete, then typically the player should be ready to kick on.”

