Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd defender Yoro reveals he won't struggle at the club like Ronaldo
Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro has created a firm dividing line between himself and his idol.

Yoro has made no secret of his admiration for Red Devils hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he spoke about life at his new club in Manchester and admitted he had no issues with the weather, which had always been a problem for Ronaldo.

"Honestly, everything is going well," he told Telefoot

"I’ve got everything I need. The team is welcoming, and there are other young players, which helps. The weather is similar to the north of France, so that’s not much of a change.

"The language is coming along; I’m starting to get used to speaking properly. I understand now, because the hardest part is sometimes understanding what they’re saying with the accent, but it’s going well."

