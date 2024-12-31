Ronaldo rethinks Al-Nassr future

Tribal Football
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is open to leaving Al-Nassr when his contract expires.

The veteran former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus forward has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since 2023.

But when the summer window rolls around, he will be out of contract and free to find a new team.

As he plans on playing in the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo will want to find a new team.

At the Globe Soccer Awards, he stated: “You never know what can happen in the future.”

Marca reports that Ronaldo may even choose to stay at Saudi, either will Al-Nassr or another team.

