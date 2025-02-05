Man Utd defender Shaw suffers another set back while returning from injury

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Left-back Luke Shaw has suffered another setback in his recovery, ruling him out of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Leicester City on Friday.

The 29-year-old has not started a game since picking up an injury in last February’s win over Luton Town.

After returning late last year with three substitute appearances, he was sidelined again by a fresh issue.

There had been hope of a comeback this week, especially after Shaw was seen training recently.

Per The Mail, the setback is minor, and he could be back on the training pitch as early as next week.

Despite the delay, his return to full fitness remains on track.

